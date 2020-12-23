Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Mallinckrodt worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Mallinckrodt plc has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

