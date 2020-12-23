Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.06. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 65,386 shares traded.

MNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

