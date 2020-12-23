MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,982.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and $133,982.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

