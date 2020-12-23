MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits Market Cap of $7.51 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $133,982.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

