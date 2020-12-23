Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,017,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.