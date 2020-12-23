Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.15

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and traded as low as $12.51. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 509,040 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $388.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

