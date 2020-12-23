Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 3,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $72.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.