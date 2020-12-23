Martha Helena Bejar Sells 10,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.