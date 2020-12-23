MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $75.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

MasTec stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $69.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2,677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MasTec by 66.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after buying an additional 944,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 923,888 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

