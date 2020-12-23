MASTERNET Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $591.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $6,506.41 and approximately $591.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00137053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00676450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00123398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098236 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

