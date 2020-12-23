Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293,632 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $2,466,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.