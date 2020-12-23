Matrix AI Network Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $130,120.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00450690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

