Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Matson’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $241,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

