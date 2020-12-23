MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $225,013.84 and approximately $11,671.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,904.26 or 0.99978038 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00393527 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00560603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00139289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

