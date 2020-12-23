MaxLinear Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,401% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. BidaskClub raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

