McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.93. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.