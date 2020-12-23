MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Purchases $216,646.87 in Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $216,646.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,953.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Cowen initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

