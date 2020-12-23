Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 136.8% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $917,695.26 and approximately $915.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00454649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000248 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,341,202 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.