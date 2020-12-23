MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Up 5%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 820,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,272,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

The stock has a market cap of $356.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $11,743,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,135,316 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

