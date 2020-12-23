Meme Market Capitalization Reaches $9.38 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Meme has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $3.15 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can now be bought for $334.97 or 0.01402107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00414172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

