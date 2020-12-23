Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,753 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Shares of OC opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

