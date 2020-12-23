Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

