Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $349,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

