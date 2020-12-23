Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $292,000 in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newmark Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 616,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $5,719,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 431.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

