Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,034 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mueller Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 85.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

