MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.31

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.31 and traded as high as $138.30. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 366,357 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.31.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

