Merculet Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinMex and IDEX. Merculet has a market cap of $1.91 million and $248,253.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00137404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00680725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00102718 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,721,665 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinMex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

