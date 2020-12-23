Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett Sells 2,702 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,849,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50.

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. 259,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

