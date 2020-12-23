Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.31. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 9,545 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,938 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

