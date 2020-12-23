MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,141.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.48 million and $90,141.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00136848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00679818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00123214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00097526 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,441,897,604 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,716,024 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

