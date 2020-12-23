MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0002

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $55,910.53 and $141.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

