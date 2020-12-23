Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 10422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

