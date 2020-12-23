MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Achieves $438,307.85

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $438,307.85 and approximately $72.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000152 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 393,653,205 coins and its circulating supply is 116,351,277 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

