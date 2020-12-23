Michael Cavalier Sells 2,500 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.