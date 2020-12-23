Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,018,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,771,327.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

