Michael G. Strachan Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

