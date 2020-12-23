Michael S. Turner Purchases 5,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Michael S. Turner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $62.00.

