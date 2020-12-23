Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Up 7.7%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.80. 426,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 453,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

