Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

