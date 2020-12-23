Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

MSFT stock opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

