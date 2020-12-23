Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.83. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 48,571 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a PE ratio of -46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91.

About Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.