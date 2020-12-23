Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,402 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$6.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

