Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.26. Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

