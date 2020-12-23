Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,258.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $6,258.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for $32.58 or 0.00140404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00133621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00665338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00140323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 66,486 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

