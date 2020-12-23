Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Down 5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 66,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,456% from the average session volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

About Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

