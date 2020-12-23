Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.98. Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 220,950 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$147.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23.

About Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

