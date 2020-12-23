Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,561.76

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,561.76 and traded as high as $1,713.50. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) shares last traded at $1,686.50, with a volume of 1,207,914 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,690.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.76.

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

