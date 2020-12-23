MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

MGI stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $496.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

