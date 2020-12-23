Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 2,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96.

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

