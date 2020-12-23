Monolith Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $15,950.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00322383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

